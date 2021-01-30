iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,543 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.9% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $233.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $247.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.