iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 274.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after buying an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% in the third quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after buying an additional 712,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,915,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,890. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

