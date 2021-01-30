iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 190,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

