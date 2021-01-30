iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.9% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU remained flat at $$17.55 during trading on Friday. 30,994,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,271,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.