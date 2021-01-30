iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,600 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the December 31st total of 409,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,491,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,959. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

