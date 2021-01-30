iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Trimmed by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,342 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 668,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 586,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 444.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 716,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 585,317 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.29. 1,862,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,283. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

