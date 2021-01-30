iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 151.1% in January

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 245,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 59,296 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 102,245 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 346.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EWZS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,264. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.