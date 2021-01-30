iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is IFG Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 10.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,147,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,043,000 after acquiring an additional 67,435 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.