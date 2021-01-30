iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 126.1% in January

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the December 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 3.04% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of UAE opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

