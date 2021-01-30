iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 602.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 454.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 944,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,066,000 after buying an additional 148,908 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU opened at $29.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52.

