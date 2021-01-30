iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,591 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after buying an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

