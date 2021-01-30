iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average of $116.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

