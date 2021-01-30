iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB opened at $117.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day moving average is $116.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.