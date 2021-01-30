iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 202.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after purchasing an additional 656,579 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,932,000 after purchasing an additional 324,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,309,000 after purchasing an additional 261,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.60 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

