iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Decreased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.60 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

