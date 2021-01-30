iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCA opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

