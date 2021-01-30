iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.52 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $112.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

