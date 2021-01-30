iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 184,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,523 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.28. The stock had a trading volume of 142,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.