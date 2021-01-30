iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Position Lifted by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,523 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Terry L. Blaker’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Terry L. Blaker owned approximately 0.27% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,465 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,583,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 71,245 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $87.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

