iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (XEG.TO) (TSE:XEG) Shares Down 2%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (XEG.TO) (TSE:XEG)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.79 and last traded at C$5.82. 3,036,343 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,770,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (XEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (XEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.