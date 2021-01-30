iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.23. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

