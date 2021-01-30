Italo (XTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34,227.70

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Italo has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Italo has a market cap of $34,227.70 and $201.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italo is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

