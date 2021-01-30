ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.14

Shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.14 and traded as high as $107.20. ITV plc (ITV.L) shares last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 9,767,428 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 98.43 ($1.29).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.14. The firm has a market cap of £4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

In other news, insider Edward Carter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £46,500 ($60,752.55). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

About ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

