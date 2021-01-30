JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Down 51.9% in January

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.77.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $242.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post -10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

