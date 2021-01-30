James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on JHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JHX opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 1.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.