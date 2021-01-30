James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 18,830 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 599.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.09% of LGI Homes worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $4,097,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at $3,796,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 176.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 37.6% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.86.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

