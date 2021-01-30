James Investment Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,550 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 5.95% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWSC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $74.79.

