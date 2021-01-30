James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.18% of Enova International worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENVA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $806.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.62 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $500,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,553.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

