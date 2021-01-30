James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 2,537.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 129.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 89.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $27.91 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

