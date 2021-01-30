James Investment Research Inc. Buys New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Prologis stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

