James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Patrick Industries worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 3,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,819 shares of company stock worth $3,654,864 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

