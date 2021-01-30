James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,880 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.15% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,009,000 after buying an additional 34,066 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,530,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,049,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 114,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of NVMI opened at $69.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

