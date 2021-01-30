James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,561 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Innoviva worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Innoviva by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Innoviva by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,867,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

