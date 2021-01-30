James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,952 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITM. CX Institutional raised its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 58,456.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 223,304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 835.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 159,945 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 124.6% during the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 85,043 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after buying an additional 72,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,719,000 after buying an additional 51,715 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

