James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 11,978.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 494.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after buying an additional 333,405 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after buying an additional 288,536 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after buying an additional 150,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,773,000 after buying an additional 120,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.94. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

