James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.33 Million Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,569 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.05% of CMC Materials worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 7,227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCMP opened at $147.31 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.40.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

