James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 26,821 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,523.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NYSE EOG opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

