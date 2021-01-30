James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.47. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

