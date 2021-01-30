James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,018 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

