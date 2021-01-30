James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.73 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1,309.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,427,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.48.

NYSE NOW opened at $543.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $537.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.