James Investment Research Inc. Makes New $2 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,366,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,400,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $54.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.