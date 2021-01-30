James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 5,175 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BCC opened at $47.63 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.