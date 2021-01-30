James Investment Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,229 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,871,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 122,647 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $237.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.27. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

