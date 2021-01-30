James Investment Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,870 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

