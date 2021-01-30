James Investment Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $130.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock worth $18,542,799. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

