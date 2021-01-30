James Investment Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $128.38.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

