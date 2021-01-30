James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,221 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 231,490 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $69,345,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 224,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,543,000 after buying an additional 217,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $32,867,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.77.

Shares of NOC opened at $286.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

