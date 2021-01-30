James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,369 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.60. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

