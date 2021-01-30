James Investment Research Inc. Sells 12,051 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 6,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $107.95 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $113.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average of $108.98.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

