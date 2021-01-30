James Investment Research Inc. Sells 13,251 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.